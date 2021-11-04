Left Menu

Asalanka powers Sri Lanka to 189 for 3 against Windies

Andre Russell was the most successful Caribbean bowler with figures of 2 for 33.Brief Scores Sri Lanka 1893 in 20 overs Pathum Nissanka 51, Cjarith Asalanka 68 Andre Russell 233.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 04-11-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 21:23 IST
Young left-handed batter Charith Asalanka smashed 68 off 41 balls as Sri Lanka put on board a challenging 189 for three against the West Indies in an inconsequential Super 12 game of the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Asalanka and opener Pathum Nissanka (51 off 41 balls) added 91 runs in 10.1 overs. Asalanka hit eight fours and a six in his innings. Andre Russell was the most successful Caribbean bowler with figures of 2 for 33.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 189/3 in 20 overs (Pathum Nissanka 51, Cjarith Asalanka 68; Andre Russell 2/33).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

