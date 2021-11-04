Asalanka powers Sri Lanka to 189 for 3 against Windies

Young left-handed batter Charith Asalanka smashed 68 off 41 balls as Sri Lanka put on board a challenging 189 for three against the West Indies in an inconsequential Super 12 game of the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Asalanka and opener Pathum Nissanka (51 off 41 balls) added 91 runs in 10.1 overs. Asalanka hit eight fours and a six in his innings. Andre Russell was the most successful Caribbean bowler with figures of 2 for 33.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 189/3 in 20 overs (Pathum Nissanka 51, Cjarith Asalanka 68; Andre Russell 2/33).

