Defending champions West Indies out of T20 World Cup after loss to Sri Lanka
Defending champions West Indies crashed out of the ICC T20 World Cup losing to Sri Lanka by 20 runs in a Super 12 game here on Thursday.
Young left-handed batter Charith Asalanka smashed 68 off 41 balls as Sri Lanka put on board a challenging 189 for three. Asalanka and opener Pathum Nissanka (51 off 41 balls) added 91 runs in 10.1 overs. Asalanka hit eight fours and a six in his innings. Andre Russell was the most successful West Indies bowler with figures of 2 for 33.
In reply, West Indies were bowled out for 169 for 8. Wanindu Hasaranga had best figures of 2/19 in 4 overs as Shimron Hetmyer scored unbeaten 81 off 54 balls.
Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 189/3 in 20 overs (Pathum Nissanka 51, Cjarith Asalanka 68; Andre Russell 2/33). West Indies 169/8 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 46 off 34 balls, Shimton Hetmyer 81 not out off 54 balls, Wanindu Hasaranga 2/19).
