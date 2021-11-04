Left Menu

Cricket-Sri Lanka outclass West Indies to knock holders out of T20 World Cup

Charith Asalanka's batting heroics were backed up by a fine bowling display as Sri Lanka comfortably beat West Indies by 20 runs to knock the holders out of the T20 World Cup on Thursday.

Updated: 04-11-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 23:41 IST
Charith Asalanka's batting heroics were backed up by a fine bowling display as Sri Lanka comfortably beat West Indies by 20 runs to knock the holders out of the T20 World Cup on Thursday. Chasing 190, West Indies lost openers Chris Gayle (1) and Evin Lewis (8) within the first two overs and failed to overcome the early setbacks as the Sri Lankan bowlers picked up regular wickets in Abu Dhabi.

Earlier, the experienced Kusal Perera (29) got Sri Lanka off to a brisk start that was consolidated by a superb 91-run stand between the in-form duo of Pathum Nissanka (51) and Asalanka(68). Asalanka was particularly severe on the Windies fast bowlers, striking eight fours and a six en route to his second T20 fifty before captain Dasun Shanaka's quickfire cameo of 25 propelled Sri Lanka to a total of 189-3.

