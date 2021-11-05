Soccer-Iraq to play home World Cup qualifiers in Doha - AFC
Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2021 08:09 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 08:09 IST
Iraq's home World Cup qualifying ties against Syria and South Korea will be played at a neutral venue in Doha, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Friday.
Iraq, who are yet to win a match in the third round of qualifiers and sit fifth in Group A, will play Syria (Nov. 11) and South Korea (Nov. 16) at Qatar's Thani Bin Jassim Stadium.
The AFC also moved Iraq's home matches earlier this year due to the security situation in the country.
