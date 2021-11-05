Cricket-Australia confirms postponement of Afghanistan test
Cricket Australia confirmed on Friday it had postponed the Afghanistan test in Hobart that was scheduled this month until the situation in Afghanistan becomes "clearer".
The governing body said last month it was set to postpone the match due to concerns over the status of women's cricket in the Asian country following the Taliban's seizure of power.
