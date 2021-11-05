Left Menu

T20 WC: Hasaranga is a superstar in the making, says Shanaka

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said that Wanindu Hasaranga is a superstar in the making after the team thrashed West Indies by 20 runs, ending their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 on a high on Thursday.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 05-11-2021 09:20 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 09:20 IST
T20 WC: Hasaranga is a superstar in the making, says Shanaka
Wanindu Hasaranga (Image T20 World Cup's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said that Wanindu Hasaranga is a superstar in the making after the team thrashed West Indies by 20 runs, ending their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 on a high on Thursday. Hasaranga scalped the important wickets of Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard while giving away only 19 runs in his entire spell.

Charith Asalanka and Pathum Nissanka's inspired batting helped propel Sri Lanka to a victory over the West Indies. The pair put on 91 for the second wicket, with Asalanka making 68 and Nissanka 51, as their side soared to 189 for three to set a challenging target. Kieron Pollard's men were never equal to the task and the late heroics of Shimron Hetmyer, to the tune of 81 not out, were in vain as they ended on 169 for eight from their 20 overs.

"A very good victory, the youngsters have worked hard to get this win and I'm happy for them. The bowlers were on the spot, as they have been for major parts of the tournament. I knew they had potential (on Nissanka and Asalanka), they have worked hard, they have a long career, and a lot of cricket to come. They'll have a place in every team," Shanaka said in the post-match presentation. "The team is moving in the right direction, the fans have been behind us throughout, we are thankful for them, everyone here and around the world. He is a gem (on Wanindu Hasaranga), a superstar in the making. It's still the start of his career. He needs to be protected as he's a real prospect in world cricket," he added.

Sri Lanka finished an encouraging tournament with 5 wins after the 8 matches. While West Indies will hope to end their title defence with victory over Australia on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?; Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021