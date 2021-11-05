Left Menu

CA formally postpones lone Test against Afghanistan

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 05-11-2021 10:46 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 10:32 IST
CA formally postpones lone Test against Afghanistan
Cricket Australia logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Cricket Australia on Friday confirmed that the planned men's Test against Afghanistan, scheduled to be held in Hobart later this month, has been postponed.

The lone Test match, which would have been the first between Australia and Afghanistan, was to be held at Blundstone Arena in Hobart from November 27, but CA was forced to postpone it owing to Taliban government's opposition to women's cricket. CA said following extensive consultation with relevant stakeholders, it and the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) have agreed to postpone the match and play it at a later time. ''CA is committed to support growing the game for women and men in Afghanistan and around the world, however, given the present uncertainty, CA felt it necessary to postpone the Test match until a later time when the situation is clearer,'' CA said in a statement.

''CA looks forward to hosting Afghanistan players in the BBL this season, who are great ambassadors for the game, and to hosting both the Afghanistan women's and men's team in the not-too-distant future.'' The postponement of the Test was a mere formality after CA last month said that it was set to do so due to concerns over the status of women's cricket in Afghanistan following Taliban's seizure of power in that country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?; Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021