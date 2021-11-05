Left Menu

Cricket-'The time has come': Windies' Bravo to retire after World Cup

For me now I want to try and pass on whatever experience and information I have with the younger players," he said. "In the white-ball formats, West Indies cricket have a bright future and it's important for us to keep supporting the guys and keep encouraging them.

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo said he will retire from international cricket after their final Super 12 game at the Twenty20 World Cup against Australia on Saturday. Holders West Indies were eliminated from contention for the semi-finals on Thursday following defeat by Sri Lanka.

Bravo, who had come out of retirement to help West Indies defend the title, has won the T20 World Cup twice as well as the 50-overs ICC Champions Trophy in 2004. "I think the time has come, I've had a very good career. To represent the West Indies for 18 years, had some ups and downs," Bravo, 38, said in a post-match interview.

"But as I look back at it I'm very grateful to represent the region and the Caribbean people for so long. "To win three ICC trophies ... One thing I am proud about is that the era of cricketers we had. We were able to make a name for ourselves on the global stage and not only do that but have silverware to show for it."

Bravo said his job now was to pass on his experience to the younger generation. "We can't play forever, we have to accept reality. For me now I want to try and pass on whatever experience and information I have with the younger players," he said.

"In the white-ball formats, West Indies cricket have a bright future and it's important for us to keep supporting the guys and keep encouraging them. "It wasn't the World Cup we expected, it wasn't the World Cup we wanted as players, but we shouldn't feel sorry for ourselves. It was a tough competition, we should keep our heads high."

