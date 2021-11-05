Left Menu

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 05-11-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 14:49 IST
West Indies players fined for slow over-rate against SL in T20 World Cup
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
West Indies players were on Friday fined 20 percent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate during their 20-run defeat to Sri Lanka in a Group 1 Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup here.

David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Kieron Pollard's side was ruled to be one over short of the target in Thursday's match after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offenses, players are fined 20 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

According to an ICC statement, Pollard pleaded guilty to the offense and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Aleem Dar and Langton Rusere, third umpire Paul Wilson and fourth umpire Richard Kettleborough leveled the charge.

Defending champions West Indies were eliminated from the semifinal race after suffering a 20-run loss to Sri Lanka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

