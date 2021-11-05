Left Menu

Namibia opt to field against New Zealand

05-11-2021
Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus won the toss and elected to field first in their Super 12 game against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup here on Friday.

Namibia made two changes to their team with Birkenstock and Scholtz coming for Jan Frylinck and Shikongo. New Zealand fielded an unchanged XI.

Teams: New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus(c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Michael van Lingen, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

