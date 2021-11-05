Left Menu

Rugby-Farrell misses training after positive COVID test

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 15:40 IST
England captain Owen Farrell has tested positive for COVID-19, the Rugby Football Union said on Friday, making him likely to miss Saturday's Twickenham test against Tonga.

The RFU said Farrell would miss Friday's training after returning a positive PCR test and would remain in isolation and will be lateral flow and PCR tested again on Friday. All other player and staff PCR test results received are negative. Farrell had been due to start at flyhalf but his likely absence means a probable start for Marcus Smith, who was named among the replacements after missing parts of training this week with a leg injury.

