Left Menu

Cricket-Bavuma focussed on beating England not net run rate

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma says first and foremost his side are concentrating on beating a rampant England in their final Twenty20 World Cup Group 1 game in Sharjah, and discussions over their net run rate can come later.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 15:53 IST
Cricket-Bavuma focussed on beating England not net run rate

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma says first and foremost his side are concentrating on beating a rampant England in their final Twenty20 World Cup Group 1 game in Sharjah, and discussions over their net run rate can come later. South Africa are level with second-placed Australia on six points in the pool, but the latter have the advantage of a better net run rate and will meet out of touch West Indies prior to the match against England.

If South Africa can better Australia's result, they will advance to the semifinals, but if the latter are victorious then Bavuma's team will at least know what the measure of their victory must be. But he is not concerned about that for now. "It’s obviously a big game. Some have even called it as a 'quarterfinal'," Bavuma told reporters on Friday. "So I think from that point of view, and looking at our expectations as a team coming to this event, we want to play our best cricket.

"With Australia currently number two in our group, with their superior run rate, there's not much we can do from that point of view. I think the first point when we go out would be to just win the game." South Africa narrowly lost to Australia in their tournament opener and then had the furore of the Quinton de Kock kneeling scandal.

But they have put those two setbacks behind them and steadily improved with bat and ball as the World Cup has gone on. "Every game we only speak about fighting it out as a team. We don't rely on individual brilliance to bring it home, it's all about us as a team giving everything.

"England is obviously a strong side. We've seen that not just in this tournament but over the years. As a team we know that we'll have to be at our best in all our departments. "What's happening with Australia, West Indies, I guess what helps us is that their game happens before our game, so we'll kind of get a better sense or understanding as to how we need to approach the England game.

"But I think the first point, without reading too much into everything else, is to win the game, and then we can take it from there."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?; Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021