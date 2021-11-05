SA vs Ind: New Year's Test moved from Johannesburg to Cape Town

Left Menu

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced that New Year's Test match between India and South Africa will now be hosted in Cape Town instead of Johannesburg.

ANI | Cape Town | Updated: 05-11-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 16:29 IST
CSA logo. Image Credit: ANI
Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced that New Year's Test match between India and South Africa will now be hosted in Cape Town instead of Johannesburg. In an official CSA release, it was announced on Friday that India's tour to South Africa is scheduled to take place in December-January 2021-22 across all formats of cricket. The India touring party will play South Africa in 3 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 4 T20s. The tour will kick start on December 17 and will end on January 26.

The New Year's Test Match has been moved from the Wanderers in Johannesburg to Cape Town's Newlands. "CSA is excited to welcome India back to South Africa, which also significantly marks the 30th anniversary of South Africa's first tour to India after re-entry into International Cricket in 1991. This tour affirms our unique relationship with the BCCI," said Graeme Smith, CSA Director of Cricket in an official CSA release.

"This tour comes at a fitting moment when Cricket South Africa, together with the people of the world celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's 152nd birthday. We are indeed indebted to India for its support to our cricket efforts over the years. We are looking forward to hosting our guests for what promises to be nail-biting on-field encounters," said Pholetsi Moseki, CSA Acting Chief Executive Officer. This trophy, which is dedicated to two global icons - Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela - was first awarded in 2015. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

