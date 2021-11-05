Left Menu

England rugby captain Owen Farrell tests positive for COVID-19

England rugby team captain Owen Farrell has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the game against Tonga.

ANI | London | Updated: 05-11-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 16:51 IST
England rugby captain Owen Farrell tests positive for COVID-19
Owen Farrell. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England rugby team captain Owen Farrell has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the game against Tonga. Farrell will remain in isolation and will be doing LFT and PCR test again on Friday.

"Owen Farrell will miss today's Captain's Run training session after receiving a positive PCR test result for COVID. He will remain in isolation and will be LFT and PCR tested again today. All other player and staff PCR test results received are negative," England Rugby tweeted. England opened their Autumn Nations Series campaign on Saturday at Twickenham Stadium.

According to England Rugby, Tom Curry (No.8), Ellis Genge (loose-head prop) and Courtney Lawes have been named England vice-captains for the Autumn Nations Series and all start against Tonga. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?; Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021