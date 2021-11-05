New Zealand recover to post 163/4
PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 05-11-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 17:14 IST
New Zealand scored 163 for four against Namibia in a Super 12 game of the T20 World Cup here on Friday.
At one stage, it seemed Namibia would restrict New Zealand to less than 140 but Glenn Phillips and Jimmy Neesham provided the big hits their team was in desperate need for. Their unbeaten 76 run stand came off 36 balls as the last five overs yielded 73 runs.
Brief scores: New Zealand 163/4 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 39 not out, Jimmy Neesham 35 not out; Bernard Scholtz 1/15).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
