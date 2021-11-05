Left Menu

T20 WORLD CUP SCOREBOARD: New Zealand vs Namibia

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 05-11-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 17:18 IST
T20 WORLD CUP SCOREBOARD: New Zealand vs Namibia
Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between Namibia and New Zealand here on Friday. Martin Guptill c Trumpelmann b Wiese 18 Daryl Mitchell c Michael van Lingen b Scholtz 19 Kane Williamson b Erasmus 28 Devon Conway run out (Erasmus/Karl Birkenstock) 17 Glenn Phillips not out 39 James Neesham not out 35 Extras: (LB-1, W-6) 7 Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 163 Fall of Wickets:1-30, 2-43, 3-81, 4-87. Bowling: Bernard Scholtz 3-0-15-1, Ruben Trumpelmann 3-0-25-0, David Wiese 4-0-40-1, JJ Smit 2-0-27-0, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton 2-0-24-0, Gerhard Erasmus 4-0-22-1, Karl Birkenstock 2-0-9-0.

