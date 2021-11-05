Al Sadd confirms Xavi's departure, the Barcelona Great set to return to club as head coach

Xavi is set to take over as the new permanent head coach of FC Barcelona following the "payment of the release clause stipulated in the contract" with Qatar club Al Sadd. FC Barcelona had relieved Ronald Koeman of his duties as first-team coach and had appointed Sergi Barjuan, the current coach of Barca B, to take the provisional charge of the technical management of the senior squad.

"The #AlSadd administration has agreed on Xavi's move to Barcelona after the payment of the release clause stipulated in the contract. We've agreed on cooperation with Barcelona in the future. Xavi is an important part of Al-Sadd's history and we wish him success," Al Sadd said in a statement on Friday. "Xavi informed us a few days ago of his desire to go to Barcelona at this particular time, because of the critical stage his hometown club is going through, and we understand this and decided not to stand in his way.

"Xavi and his family will remain welcome in Doha, and our relationship will continue," the statement added. Koeman was appointed as Barcelona manager in August 2020, taking over after Quique Setien had been asked to leave.

67 games in charge, Koeman had a record of 40 wins, 11 draws, and 16 defeats. (ANI)

