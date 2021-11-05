Soccer-Carvajal becomes first Real Madrid player in Spain squad since March

Left Menu

Spain coach Luis Enrique recalled Dani Carvajal to his squad on Friday for their remaining World Cup qualifiers against Greece and Sweden, the first Real Madrid player he has selected since March.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 18:03 IST
Spain coach Luis Enrique recalled Dani Carvajal to his squad on Friday for their remaining World Cup qualifiers against Greece and Sweden, the first Real Madrid player he has selected since March. Right back Carvajal missed the majority of last season due to a series of injuries, making only 15 appearances in all competitions, and also sat out Spain's European Championship campaign.

Luis Enrique has selected no players from 13 times European Champions Real Madrid in his last three squads, including at the Euros where Spain reached the semi-finals. Spain are second in their World Cup qualifying group, two points behind Sweden and need victory in their last two games to guarantee top spot and a place at the tournament finals in Qatar.

"I'll be honest, I feel the pressure. Bigger than in the UEFA Nations League final stage. We'll be playing to be in a World Cup," Luis Enrique told a news conference in Madrid on Friday. "Our group of players is young but they are also experienced and mature, with enough international baggage to handle this kind of responsibility."

Spain face Greece away on Nov. 11 before hosting Sweden three days later. Spain national team squad:

Goalkeepers: David de Gea (Manchester United), Robert Sánchez (Brighton) and Unai Simón (Athletic). Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Eric García (Barcelona), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Gayà (Valencia), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Iñigo Martínez (Athletic), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Busquets (Barcelona), Gavi (Barcelona), Carlos Soler (Valencia), Rodri (Manchester City), Koke (Atlético), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad). Forwarders: Ansu Fati (Barcelona), Pablo Sarabia (Sporting), Rodrigo Moreno (Leeds), Yeremy Pino (Villarreal), Pablo Fornals (West Ham), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Alvaro Morata (Juventus), Brahim Díaz (Milan).

