Left Menu

Soccer-Juventus can't afford to relax despite Zenit win, says Allegri

He added that all Juve's league games were of huge importance until the players found a "mental continuity". "We have conceded 11 goals against teams that are from 10th place down in the Serie A standings and we need to improve on this.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 18:08 IST
Soccer-Juventus can't afford to relax despite Zenit win, says Allegri

Juventus' midweek win over Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League has restored confidence following two successive Serie A defeats but the team must not relax in Saturday's league clash with Fiorentina, manager Massimiliano Allegri said on Friday. A double from Paulo Dybala https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-champions-juv-zsp-report-idUKKBN2HN2IQ sealed a comfortable win for Juve that confirmed their place in the knockout stage, offering much-needed respite for Allegri whose side have won two of the last five league games, trailing leaders Napoli by 16 points.

"We have to stay focused. After the win against Zenit we have to defend better so as not to concede goals and also forget the last two defeats. Let's stay quiet, keep going and keep working," Allegri told reporters. He added that all Juve's league games were of huge importance until the players found a "mental continuity".

"We have conceded 11 goals against teams that are from 10th place down in the Serie A standings and we need to improve on this. Our matches in the league have always been open and we need to work on this," said Allegri. Striker Moise Kean and full back Mattia De Sciglio miss out through injury and Allegri said he would take a call on whether to rest veteran centre back Leonardo Bonucci closer to the game.

He also praised Fiorentina frontman Dusan Vlahovic, who has scored eight goals in the league this season, but added that Juve had the defensive quality to stop the Serbia international. "He's good and the numbers show it. But we have excellent defenders, so I'm calm... Fiorentina play well with width and have technical players. They have a good coach (Vincenzo Italiano) who did well last year with Spezia," said Allegri.

Juve are ninth in the league with 15 points from 11 games, three points behind seventh-placed Fiorentina.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021