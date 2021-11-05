Jaglan T-13 at Asia-Pacific; World No. 1 Nakajima leads

Shubham Jaglan negotiated the tough closing stretch at the Dubai Creek Golf and Country Club with two birdies and a superb par to card 2-under 69 in the third round of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.

With three straight rounds under par (70-68-69), the 17-year-old Jaglan is 6-under for 54 holes and five behind the leader World No. 1 Keita Nakajima (67). At T-13th, he has a great chance for a Top-10 finish.

The other two Indians who made the cut -- Milind Soni and Akshay Neranjan shot 71 each and were placed T-24 and T-37 respectively.

Nakajima (67) moved to the top of the leaderboard and held a slender one-shot lead over the two-time champion Lin Yuxin of China and the overnight leader Jin Bo (69), who is trying to emulate his brother Jin Cheng by winning the AAC.

Jin Cheng won in 2015 and Bo accompanied him to Augusta National.

''It was pretty good. I was nervous going into the round knowing I was going to play with Puwit (Anupansuebsai). He's a really good college golfer and somebody I look up to, so it was a pleasure playing with him,'' Jaglan, who had four birdies against two bogeys, said.

“I got off to a solid start, hit the green on the first seven holes in a row, so that settled me into the round. I didn't hole too many putts. I gave myself some good opportunities and the wind was up a little bit today.

“I sort of hung in there and kept giving myself good opportunities and came back with birdies on 15 and 16, which was pretty good. I saved a good par on 18,” he added.

Milind, who has been fighting weakness once again saw his mind win over body, as he had three birdies and three bogeys in first 11 holes, but played par on last seven.

Meanwhile, Akshay was making a good move at 2-under without any bogeys in first 15 holes, but dropped a shot each on 16 and 18 for an even par 71.

The day’s best card came from Kho Taichi (64), which equalled this week’s best shot earlier by Jin Bo and Thailand’s Puwit in the second round.

Kho is fifth, one behind Korea’s Sam Choi (69). Puwit is T-6 alongwith three others Yuki Moriyama of Japan, Australian Andre Lautee and Japan’s Leo Oyo.

