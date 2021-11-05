Left Menu

New Zealand beat Namibia by 52 runs

At one stage, it seemed Namibia would restrict New Zealand to less than 140 but Glenn Phillips and Jimmy Neesham provided the big hits their team was in desperate need for. Their unbeaten 76 run stand came off 36 balls as the last five overs yielded 73 runs.Brief scores New Zealand 1634 in 20 overs Glenn Phillips 39 not out, Jimmy Neesham 35 not out Bernard Scholtz 115.

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 05-11-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 18:58 IST
New Zealand beat Namibia by 52 runs
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

New Zealand beat Namibia by 52 runs in a Super 12 game of the T20 World Cup here on Friday.

New Zealand scored 163 for four and then restricted Namibia to 111 for seven in 20 overs. At one stage, it seemed Namibia would restrict New Zealand to less than 140 but Glenn Phillips and Jimmy Neesham provided the big hits their team was in desperate need for. Their unbeaten 76 run stand came off 36 balls as the last five overs yielded 73 runs.

Brief scores: New Zealand: 163/4 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 39 not out, Jimmy Neesham 35 not out; Bernard Scholtz 1/15). Namibia 111/7 in 20 overs (Michael van Lingen 25; Trent Boult 2/20, Tim Southee 2/15).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
4
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021