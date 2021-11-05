Rugby-Scotland team to play Australia

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend named the following team to take on Australia in their test at Murrayfield on Sunday:

15-Stuart Hogg (capt.), 14-Darcy Graham, 13-Chris Harris, 12-Sam Johnson, 11-Duhan van der Merwe, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ali Price, 8-Matt Fagerson, 7-Hamish Watson, 6-Jamie Ritchie, 5-Grant Gilchrist, 4-Sam Skinner, 3-Zander Fagerson, 2-George Turner, 1-Pierre Schoeman

Replacements: 16-Ewan Ashman, 17-Jamie Bhatti, 18-Oli Kebble, 19-Jamie Hodgson, 20-Josh Bayliss, 21-George Horne, 22-Adam Hastings, 23-Kyle Steyn. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town)

