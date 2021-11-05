Left Menu

NZ recee team visits Eden Gardens ahead of T20Is with India

New Zealand recee team on Friday visited Eden Gardens in Kolkata ahead of the T20 tie with India scheduled for November 21.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 05-11-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 19:49 IST
NZ recee team visits Eden Gardens ahead of T20Is with India
Glimpse from the meeting of New Zealand's recee team and office bearers of CAB (Photo/CABCricket-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Zealand recee team on Friday visited Eden Gardens in Kolkata ahead of the T20 tie with India scheduled for November 21. The recee team met Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya and Secretary Snehashis Ganguly along with other CAB members.

"The recee team expressed satisfaction after the visit seeing the facilities and Bio Bubble arrangements norms at the venue. The Test team would be practising at Jadavpur University 2nd Campus Venue," said Avishek Dalmiya as reported by CAB. "We understand the importance of the safety of the players. We have the experience of holding matches in bio-bubble and will make sure that everything is in place," said Snehashis Ganguly.

The Kiwi recee team consisted of Mike Sandle, Team Manager, and Andrew Love, Head of Risk. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
4
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021