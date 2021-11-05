T20 WC: India, Scotland players take knee ahead of match
Team India and Scotland players on Friday took a knee to show support towards the fight against racism ahead of the Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC men's T20 World Cup here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Team India and Scotland players on Friday took a knee to show support towards the fight against racism ahead of the Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC men's T20 World Cup here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to bowl against Scotland. Varun Chakravarthy replaced Shardul Thakur for India, while Scotland have played the same team from their last game.
Scotland is yet to register a victory in the Super 12 stage but they cannot be taken lightly as they gave New Zealand a run for their money on Wednesday. The Men in Blue also need to keep an eye on their run rate, so one can expect Kohli and team to go hell for leather from ball number one.
India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah Scotland Playing XI: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal (ANI)
