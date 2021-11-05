Left Menu

Mountaineer Mohite to get Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-11-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 20:36 IST
Mountaineer Mohite to get Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra-based mountaineer Priyanka Mohite will be bestowed with the prestigious 'Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2020' for her outstanding contribution in the field of land adventure, a central government official said.

Mohite, who hails from Satara district, will receive the award from President Ram Nath Kovind at a function in the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on November 13.

In a communique to Mohite, a copy of which is in possession of PTI, Sunder Singh, Deputy Secretary, NPYAD (National Programme for Youth and Adolescent Development), said, “I am glad to inform that the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has selected you for the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2020 for your outstanding contribution in the field of Land Adventure.” Mohite, on her part, said not only she but her entire family was happy with the announcement.

The 28-year-old Mohite, who started out by trekking in Sahyadri ranges in western Maharashtra and rock-climbing, began summiting mountains from 2010.

In her 11-year mountaineering career, she has scaled the world's highest peak Mt Everest besides Mt Lhotse and Mt Makalu, among others.

In April this year, Mohite scaled Mt Annapurna, the 10th highest mountain peak in the world, and became the first Indian woman climber to achieve the feat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
4
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021