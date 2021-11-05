Mountaineer Mohite to get Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award

Maharashtra-based mountaineer Priyanka Mohite will be bestowed with the prestigious 'Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2020' for her outstanding contribution in the field of land adventure, a central government official said.

Mohite, who hails from Satara district, will receive the award from President Ram Nath Kovind at a function in the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on November 13.

In a communique to Mohite, a copy of which is in possession of PTI, Sunder Singh, Deputy Secretary, NPYAD (National Programme for Youth and Adolescent Development), said, “I am glad to inform that the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has selected you for the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2020 for your outstanding contribution in the field of Land Adventure.” Mohite, on her part, said not only she but her entire family was happy with the announcement.

The 28-year-old Mohite, who started out by trekking in Sahyadri ranges in western Maharashtra and rock-climbing, began summiting mountains from 2010.

In her 11-year mountaineering career, she has scaled the world's highest peak Mt Everest besides Mt Lhotse and Mt Makalu, among others.

In April this year, Mohite scaled Mt Annapurna, the 10th highest mountain peak in the world, and became the first Indian woman climber to achieve the feat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)