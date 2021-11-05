India bundle out Scotland to 85

Electing to bowl, India skittled out Scotland for a meagre 85 in a Super 12 Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup, here on Friday.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja and pacer Mohammed Shami took three wickets apiece for India, while opener George Munsey top-scored for Scotland with his 24-run knock.

Brief Scores: Scotland: 85 all out in 17.4 overs. (George Munsey 24, Chris Greaves 21; R Jadeja 3/15, M Shami 3/15).

