T20WC Scoreboard: India vs Scotland

Scoreboard from the T20 World Cup match between India and Scotland, here on Friday.

Scotland: George Munsey c H Pandya b M Shami 24 Kyle Coetzer b J Bumrah 1 Matthew Cross lbw b R Jadeja 2 Richie Berrington b R Jadeja 0 Calum MacLeod b M Shami 16 Michael Leask lbw b R Jadeja 21 Chris Greaves c H Pandya b R Ashwin 1 Mark Watt b J Bumrah 14 Safyaan Sharif run out 0 Alasdair Evans b M Shami 0 Brad Wheal not out 2 Extras (LB-1, WD-3) 4 Total (all out in 17.4 overs) 85 Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-27, 3-28, 4-29, 5-58, 6-63, 7-81, 8-81, 9-81.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 3.4-1-10-2, Varun Chakravarthy 3-0-15-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-29-1, Mohammed Shami 3-1-15-3, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-15-3. More PTI AT AT AT

