Left Menu

Futsal Club C'ship: Vijay R shines as Super Strikers defeat Chanmari Zothan Futsal by 6-4

Super Strikers defeated Chanmari Zothan Futsal by 6-4 in the second encounter of the Futsal Club Championship on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 21:46 IST
Futsal Club C'ship: Vijay R shines as Super Strikers defeat Chanmari Zothan Futsal by 6-4
Match between Super Strikers and Chanmari Zothan (Photo/AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Super Strikers defeated Chanmari Zothan Futsal by 6-4 in the second encounter of the Futsal Club Championship on Friday. The match started with both teams full of energy, pressing and not giving any room to breathe. Chanmari Zothan though first got on the front foot, as they tested the opposition defence a few times. However, around the 10-minute mark, thunderstruck twice as Surya U K netted a brace in a couple of minutes.

Chanmari Zothan also gave a tough fight as Avida and George scored from close range after some beautiful build-up play. Just before the break, Vijay made a slick move count and ensured that his team had an advantage heading into the second half. After the break, Barry Francis scored another goal for the Super Strikers to regain their 2-goal lead. The Bengaluru-based side took the game by the scruff of the neck after that as Vijay scored his second goal of the game.

Chanmari Zothan scored twice after that to put Super Strikers under considerable pressure once more, with Lalmuankima and Sangtea bagging the goals. However, Vijay netted his third goal of the game, completing the first hat-trick of the Hero Futsal Club Championship and securing his side all three points. Super Strikers will now be facing Mohammedan SC FC for their next clash on Sunday while Chanmari Zothan FC will be going against Baroda FC on the same day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
4
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021