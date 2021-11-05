Left Menu

India rout Scotland by 8 wickets to stay alive in semifinal race

India pulverised minnows Scotland by eight wickets in a Super 12 Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup to keep their semifinal hopes alive, here on Friday.Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja and pacer Mohammed Shami took three wickets apiece as India bundled out their opposition for just 85 in 17.4 overs.Opener George Munsey top-scored for Scotland with his 24-run knock.KL Rahul 50, and Rohit Sharma 30 and treated the Scotland with utter disdain to add 70 runs in five overs.India knocked off the target in just 6.3 overs.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 05-11-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 21:56 IST
India rout Scotland by 8 wickets to stay alive in semifinal race
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India pulverised minnows Scotland by eight wickets in a Super 12 Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup to keep their semifinal hopes alive, here on Friday.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja and pacer Mohammed Shami took three wickets apiece as India bundled out their opposition for just 85 in 17.4 overs.

Opener George Munsey top-scored for Scotland with his 24-run knock.

KL Rahul (50), and Rohit Sharma (30) and treated the Scotland with utter disdain to add 70 runs in five overs.

India knocked off the target in just 6.3 overs. Brief Scores: Scotland: 85 all out in 17.4 overs. (George Munsey 24, Chris Greaves 21; R Jadeja 3/15, M Shami 3/15). India: 89 for two in 6.3 overs. (KL Rahul 50, R Sharma 30; B Wheal 1/32).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
4
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021