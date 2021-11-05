India rout Scotland by 8 wickets to stay alive in semifinal race
India pulverised minnows Scotland by eight wickets in a Super 12 Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup to keep their semifinal hopes alive, here on Friday.
Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja and pacer Mohammed Shami took three wickets apiece as India bundled out their opposition for just 85 in 17.4 overs.
Opener George Munsey top-scored for Scotland with his 24-run knock.
KL Rahul (50), and Rohit Sharma (30) and treated the Scotland with utter disdain to add 70 runs in five overs.
India knocked off the target in just 6.3 overs. Brief Scores: Scotland: 85 all out in 17.4 overs. (George Munsey 24, Chris Greaves 21; R Jadeja 3/15, M Shami 3/15). India: 89 for two in 6.3 overs. (KL Rahul 50, R Sharma 30; B Wheal 1/32).
