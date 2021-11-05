Left Menu

Cricket-India thump Scotland to keep alive faint semi-final hopes

India kept alive their slim chances of making the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup with a thumping eight-wicket victory against Scotland in a Super 12 Group II match on Friday. Unbeaten Pakistan have already qualified from this group with eight points. New Zealand beat Namibia earlier on Friday to sit in second place on six points with India in third on four.

India kept alive their slim chances of making the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup with a thumping eight-wicket victory against Scotland in a Super 12 Group II match on Friday. Virat Kohli elected to field after winning his first toss of the tournament and the 2007 champions bundled out Scotland for 85 in 17.4 overs at the Dubai International Stadium.

India chased down the paltry target in just 6.3 overs for their second win in four matches, also boosting their net run-rate. Unbeaten Pakistan have already qualified from this group with eight points.

New Zealand beat Namibia earlier on Friday to sit in second place on six points with India in third on four.

