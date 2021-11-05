Left Menu

T20 WC: KL Rahul interacts with Scotland players after game

Star India opener KL Rahul on Friday interacted with Scotland players after the team's thumping win in the Group 2 match of Super 12 stage of the ongoing ICC men's T20 World Cup here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 05-11-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 23:02 IST
T20 WC: KL Rahul interacts with Scotland players after game
KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma (Image: T20 World Cup's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Star India opener KL Rahul on Friday interacted with Scotland players after the team's thumping win in the Group 2 match of Super 12 stage of the ongoing ICC men's T20 World Cup here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja starred with the ball before KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma firing knocks helped India defeat Scotland by eight wickets.

Moments after hitting a 19-ball 50 to take India home against Scotland, Rahul spent time speaking to some of the Scotland players as he shared his experience of playing at the top level against some of the best in the business. Coming back to the game, Chasing 86, India got off to a firing start as the openers registered the fastest team fifty of the ongoing tournament.

India needed to chase 86 runs in 7.1 overs to better their net-run rate from Afghanistan but the Kohli-led side did the needful in 6.3 overs. "We spoke about the 8-10 over bracket before the start, didn't want to really go too hard because if you lose wickets, then an extra 20 balls could cost. We thought that if they play naturally, runs will come quickly," said Kohli after the win.

Having registered a thumping win, Kohli and boys will now be keeping an eye on New Zealand vs Afghanistan match on Sunday. "A dominating performance, something that we were striving to do again. Now it will be interesting to see what happens on 7th (November). Don't want to say a lot about today's performance, we know what we can do," said Kohli after the win.

"Also tells you how important the toss can be at this venue. We wanted to get them under 110-120 max, that was the mindset we went in with. The bowlers were excellent, and then KL and Rohit did really well," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
4
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021