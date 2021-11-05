Left Menu

Cricket-Wrong to judge India by two bad matches, says Jadeja

However, to have any chance of reaching the last four, India have to rely on the Afghans beating New Zealand on Sunday and then Virat Kohli's men must defeat Namibia a day later. "We as a team have played consistently well in the last three years across formats, at home and away," Jadeja, whose 3-15 against Scotland earned him the man-of-the-match award, said after their eight-wicket victory.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 23:31 IST
India deserve more respect despite their faltering campaign at the Twenty20 World Cup, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja said after the team's comprehensive victory against Scotland on Friday.

The 2007 champions risk early exit after being thrashed by Pakistan and New Zealand, the top two teams in Group II, in their first two matches. They snapped their losing streak against Afghanistan earlier this week. However, to have any chance of reaching the last four, India have to rely on the Afghans beating New Zealand on Sunday and then Virat Kohli's men must defeat Namibia a day later.

"We as a team have played consistently well in the last three years across formats, at home and away," Jadeja, whose 3-15 against Scotland earned him the man-of-the-match award, said after their eight-wicket victory. "We may have been off-colour in a couple of matches, but it's wrong to judge us by that."

Toss has played a vital role in the tournament with chasing teams holding a clear edge and India captain Kohli was unlucky with the toss of coin in the first three matches. "Batting the first innings has been a challenge with the ball gripping the surface and stopping a bit," Jadeja said.

"With the dew setting in, the pitch gets flat and batting becomes lot easier. We've seen the same team looking quite different depending on when they batted. "Teams batting first have struggled to get good starts, which is so important in T20 cricket."

Jadeja conceded winning the final group match may not be enough but said dwelling on what went wrong was pointless. "There is no panic in the dressing room. We are not thinking of our loss in the first two matches. We got an opportunity and we are trying to make it count."

