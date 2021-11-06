Left Menu

Olympics-PETA urges IOC to modernise and drop equine events from Games

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) must recognise that immediate change is needed and should drop equine competitions from future Olympic Games, animal advocacy group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said on Friday. PETA, which made a similar request https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/peta-calls-ioc-president-remove-equestrian-events-games-2021-08-13 in August during the Tokyo Games after acts of cruelty to horses, said it would step up its pressure by asking supporters to contact the IOC directly and urge it to "modernise." "We think this is a body that brings about change.

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2021 00:59 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 00:59 IST
Olympics-PETA urges IOC to modernise and drop equine events from Games

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) must recognise that immediate change is needed and should drop equine competitions from future Olympic Games, animal advocacy group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said on Friday.

PETA, which made a similar request https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/peta-calls-ioc-president-remove-equestrian-events-games-2021-08-13 in August during the Tokyo Games after acts of cruelty to horses, said it would step up its pressure by asking supporters to contact the IOC directly and urge it to "modernise." "We think this is a body that brings about change. The Olympic Games have evolved over the years. Croquet was once part of the competition," PETA senior vice president Kathy Guillermo told Reuters via email.

"But values change and now is the time for the IOC to recognise that ... Our pressure is on the IOC. We wrote to it in August urging it to eliminate all equine events from the Games." Equestrian events in the Olympics feature dressage, eventing and jumping disciplines.

The IOC did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Germany's modern pentathlon coach Kim Raisner hit Annika Schleu's horse https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/germanys-modern-pentathlon-coach-disqualified-after-punching-horse-2021-08-07, Saint Boy, at the Tokyo Games when it refused to jump a fence and the incident drew widespread criticism.

In response to the outrage and as part of efforts to embrace change, modern pentathlon's governing body, the International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) said on Thursday it would drop horse riding https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/horse-riding-be-dropped-modern-pentathlon-2028-la-games-2021-11-04 in the event from the 2028 Games in Los Angeles. Modern pentathlon has been an Olympic sport since 1912 featuring five events - fencing, swimming, equestrian show jumping, pistol shooting and cross-country running.

UIPM is set to begin a consultation process soon to find a suitable replacement for riding. FULLY COMMITTED

The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) said it was "fully committed" to the responsible use of horses in sport. "But the incident during the show jumping competition in modern pentathlon at the Tokyo Games unfortunately impacted the social acceptance of horse sport as a whole," an FEI spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.

"Equestrian sport is based on the unique relationship between an athlete and a horse that is honed over many years, and it is this bond and mutual trust which allows the partnership to shine. "As modern pentathlon athletes do not have the opportunity to create this rapport with their horse in the riding phase of their sport, it sadly led to some unedifying scenes in Tokyo."

Guillermo said Raisner's act in Tokyo was not an isolated incident. "In addition to the pentathlon scandal, Jet Set, ridden by Swiss Robin Godel, appeared to be injured in the middle of a cross-country course during Olympic competition," she added.

"Veterinarians diagnosed the injury as an irreparable ligament rupture in one of his legs and he was euthanised nL8N2P80AF. Guillermo also highlighted another incident during the Tokyo Games show jumping event in which blood poured from Kilkenny's nose as the horse finished the course.

"Not even one horse should suffer or die for a gold medal," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
2
JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exports markets: Co

JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exp...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons; U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: White House says it is still committed to finding COVID's origin; Novavax completes process for WHO emergency use approval of COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: White House says it is still committed to finding COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021