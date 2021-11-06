Left Menu

Soccer-Clauss shines as rampant Lens rout Troyes 4-0

Midfielder Jonathan Clauss scored one goal and set up another two as Lens romped to a 4-0 home win over Troyes in Ligue 1 on Friday and provisionally moved two places up to second behind leaders Paris St Germain.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 06-11-2021 03:32 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 03:32 IST
Soccer-Clauss shines as rampant Lens rout Troyes 4-0
Midfielder Jonathan Clauss scored one goal and set up another two as Lens romped to a 4-0 home win over Troyes in Ligue 1 on Friday and provisionally moved two places up to second behind leaders Paris St Germain. The result left Lens on 24 points from 13 games, seven behind PSG who visit 16th-placed Bordeaux in Saturday's standout fixture, while Troyes slipped to 15th on 13 points.

Striker Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga fired Lens ahead in the 14th minute after a fine low cross by Clauss and Wesley Said made it 2-0 in the 30th after the midfielder floated in another superb delivery from the right flank. Clauss nodded in the third five minutes later after visiting goalkeeper Gauthier Gallon, who pulled off several good saves as Lens tore through Troyes, could only parry Said's scorcher from the edge of the area.

Gallon did well to tip over a sumptuous Clauss free kick shortly after the break but was powerless on the hour when Przemyslaw Frankowski swept in a rebound from close range after the keeper blocked Florian Sotoca's effort. Lens looked dangerous every time they came forward and only some wayward finishing denied them a bigger win, with the visitors failing to create a single chance at the other end. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

