Left Menu

Soccer-Bahrain's Al Muharraq down Nasaf to lift second AFC Cup title

Carioca put the result beyond doubt six minutes later when he finished off a counter-attack down the right flank, lifting the ball over the advancing Ergashev to claim the home side's third. Al Muharraq's win comes after last year's competition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and earns the club a place in the qualifying rounds of next year's Asian Champions League.

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2021 05:40 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 05:40 IST
Soccer-Bahrain's Al Muharraq down Nasaf to lift second AFC Cup title

Bahrain's Al Muharraq lifted the AFC Cup in front of their own fans on Friday, handing Nasaf of Uzbekistan a 3-0 defeat to claim Asia's second-tier regional trophy for the second time. Goals from Mahmoud Al Mardi, Husain Jameel and Flavio Carioca earned the side coached by Isa Sadoon Al Hamdani victory, adding the title to the club's previous success in 2008.

The AFC Cup is the Asian Football Confederation's secondary club competition and features teams who do not automatically qualify for the Asian Champions League. Al Mardi gave the Bahrainis the perfect start with less than two minutes on the clock when his cross-cum-shot from outside the penalty area found the top corner of the Nasaf goal.

Sixteen minutes from time Al Muharraq doubled their lead when Noor Al Rawabdeh's angled ball split the Nasaf defence to leave Jameel with time to slot past keeper Umidjon Ergashev. Carioca put the result beyond doubt six minutes later when he finished off a counter-attack down the right flank, lifting the ball over the advancing Ergashev to claim the home side's third.

Al Muharraq's win comes after last year's competition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and earns the club a place in the qualifying rounds of next year's Asian Champions League.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
2
JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exports markets: Co

JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exp...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons; U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons; U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021