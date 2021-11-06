Left Menu

Cricket-Root among early Ashes arrivals as English touch down in Australia

Root and Stokes are part of a party that will be based on the Gold Coast as they complete required quarantine before the first test, which starts at the Gabba on Dec. 8. Other players selected for the squad are participating in the Twenty20 World Cup and will travel to Australia upon the completion of England's involvement in the competition.

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2021 07:09 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 07:09 IST
Cricket-Root among early Ashes arrivals as English touch down in Australia

Captain Joe Root and all-rounder Ben Stokes were among the first arrivals to touch down in Brisbane on Saturday ahead of England's Ashes series against Australia. Root and Stokes are part of a party that will be based on the Gold Coast as they complete required quarantine before the first test, which starts at the Gabba on Dec. 8.

Other players selected for the squad are participating in the Twenty20 World Cup and will travel to Australia upon the completion of England's involvement in the competition. While the England team will be required to undergo 14 days quarantine, the players have received an exemption that will permit them to train under strict conditions.

The English are due to play a three-day warm-up against the England Lions, who also arrived in Australia on Saturday, at Redlands from Nov. 23 to 25 before the pair face off again in a four-day match in Brisbane from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
2
JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exports markets: Co

JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exp...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons; U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons; U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021