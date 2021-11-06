Left Menu

Soccer-Xavi named new Barcelona coach - club statement

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2021 07:13 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 07:13 IST
Barcelona have named their former midfielder Xavi Hernandez as head coach following the sacking of Ronald Koeman, the LaLiga club announced on Saturday.

"FC Barcelona have reached an agreement with Xavi Hernandez for him to become first team coach for the rest of the current season and two more seasons," the statement said.

"Xavi Hernandez, a youth team product at Barca, has left his current club, Al-Sadd of Qatar, after talks held over the last few days with the owners of the club."

