Soccer-Xavi named new Barcelona coach - club statement
Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2021 07:13 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 07:13 IST
Barcelona have named their former midfielder Xavi Hernandez as head coach following the sacking of Ronald Koeman, the LaLiga club announced on Saturday.
"FC Barcelona have reached an agreement with Xavi Hernandez for him to become first team coach for the rest of the current season and two more seasons," the statement said.
"Xavi Hernandez, a youth team product at Barca, has left his current club, Al-Sadd of Qatar, after talks held over the last few days with the owners of the club."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Barca
- FC Barcelona
- Barcelona
- Ronald Koeman
- Qatar
- LaLiga
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Koeman: Barcelona can''t be afraid of Madrid in ''clásico''
Soccer-Koeman says Barca need to make fans proud in Clasico against Real
Barcelona condemn violent attack on coach Koeman after defeat in El Clasico
Soccer-Barcelona to play Boca Juniors in friendly tribute to Maradona
Soccer-Alaba strike on Clasico debut gives Real Madrid 2-1 win at Barcelona