FACTBOX-Soccer-New Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez
Here are details on Spaniard Xavi Hernandez, who joined LaLiga side Barcelona as manager from Qatari club Al-Sadd on Saturday: Born: Jan. 25, 1980 in Terrassa, Spain CLUB PLAYING CAREER * Xavi is a product of Barcelona's famous La Masia youth academy, which he joined at age 11. * He made his first-team debut in May 1998 and scored his first goal three months later in the Spanish Super Cup final against Real Mallorca.
Here are details on Spaniard Xavi Hernandez, who joined LaLiga side Barcelona as manager from Qatari club Al-Sadd on Saturday: Born: Jan. 25, 1980 in Terrassa, Spain
CLUB PLAYING CAREER * Xavi is a product of Barcelona's famous La Masia youth academy, which he joined at age 11.
* He made his first-team debut in May 1998 and scored his first goal three months later in the Spanish Super Cup final against Real Mallorca. * After impressing in central midfield, Xavi became an integral part of Louis van Gaal's title-winning side in 1998-99, being named LaLiga's breakthrough player of the year.
* He was named vice-captain ahead of the 2004-05 season, in which he led the side to the league and Spanish Super Cup titles. * Xavi suffered a serious knee injury in the 2005-06 season and was out for four months before returning to the bench for Barca's Champions League final win over Arsenal.
* He registered 29 assists in the 2008-09 season as Barca won the treble of LaLiga, Champions League and Copa del Rey during manager Pep Guardiola's first season in charge. * In 2009, Xavi finished in third place for the Ballon d'Or given to the world's best player, the first of three straight third-place finishes.
* In the 2009-10 season, Xavi again topped the league assists charts as Barca won the title with a then-record 99 points. * He made a superb assist for Pedro to open the scoring as Barca beat Manchester United 3-1 in London to win the 2011 Champions League.
* In January 2014, Xavi made his 700th appearance for Barca but the club went without a trophy that season for the first time in five years. * His departure from the club was announced ahead of the 2014-15 season, but he was new manager Luis Enrique persuaded him to stay for another season.
* He came on as a substitute in Barca's 2015 Champions League final win over Juventus for his final appearance. Barca won the treble again that season, becoming the first club to do so twice. * Xavi ended his Barca career with 85 goals in 767 appearances, a club record later broken by Lionel Messi (778).
* He signed a three-year contract at Qatari side Al Sadd in 2015. * Xavi won his first trophy with the club in April 2017, beating El Jaish to clinch the Qatar Cup.
* He announced his retirement in May 2019 to focus on coaching. INTERNATIONAL PLAYING CAREER
* Xavi made his first appearance for Spain in a friendly against the Netherlands in November 2000. * He was voted player of the tournament at Euro 2008 as Spain ended a 44-year trophy drought. He sent Fernando Torres through on goal to score the winner against Germany in the final.
* Xavi helped Spain to their maiden World Cup triumph in July 2010 in South Africa. * He was instrumental again as Spain defended their Euro title in 2012, setting up two goals in the final against Italy.
* He retired after Spain were eliminated from the 2014 World Cup in the group stage. MANAGERIAL CAREER
* Xavi took charge of Al Sadd in May 2019 on a two-year contract. * In April 2021, he led Al Sadd to the league title with the team remaining unbeaten.
* He also won the Qatar Cup in 2020 and 2021. (Compiled by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Soccer-European Leagues group wants to change UEFA's new Champions League format
Domestic leagues eye review of Champions League 2024 changes
Soccer-Juve's Agnelli takes aim at Champions League in another call for change
PREVIEW-Cycling-Champions League geared to take track racing into new era
Injured Lionel Messi left out of PSG's Champions League clash against RB Leipzig