FACTBOX-Soccer-New Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez

Here are details on Spaniard Xavi Hernandez, who joined LaLiga side Barcelona as manager from Qatari club Al-Sadd on Saturday: Born: Jan. 25, 1980 in Terrassa, Spain

CLUB PLAYING CAREER * Xavi is a product of Barcelona's famous La Masia youth academy, which he joined at age 11.

* He made his first-team debut in May 1998 and scored his first goal three months later in the Spanish Super Cup final against Real Mallorca. * After impressing in central midfield, Xavi became an integral part of Louis van Gaal's title-winning side in 1998-99, being named LaLiga's breakthrough player of the year.

* He was named vice-captain ahead of the 2004-05 season, in which he led the side to the league and Spanish Super Cup titles. * Xavi suffered a serious knee injury in the 2005-06 season and was out for four months before returning to the bench for Barca's Champions League final win over Arsenal.

* He registered 29 assists in the 2008-09 season as Barca won the treble of LaLiga, Champions League and Copa del Rey during manager Pep Guardiola's first season in charge. * In 2009, Xavi finished in third place for the Ballon d'Or given to the world's best player, the first of three straight third-place finishes.

* In the 2009-10 season, Xavi again topped the league assists charts as Barca won the title with a then-record 99 points. * He made a superb assist for Pedro to open the scoring as Barca beat Manchester United 3-1 in London to win the 2011 Champions League.

* In January 2014, Xavi made his 700th appearance for Barca but the club went without a trophy that season for the first time in five years. * His departure from the club was announced ahead of the 2014-15 season, but he was new manager Luis Enrique persuaded him to stay for another season.

* He came on as a substitute in Barca's 2015 Champions League final win over Juventus for his final appearance. Barca won the treble again that season, becoming the first club to do so twice. * Xavi ended his Barca career with 85 goals in 767 appearances, a club record later broken by Lionel Messi (778).

* He signed a three-year contract at Qatari side Al Sadd in 2015. * Xavi won his first trophy with the club in April 2017, beating El Jaish to clinch the Qatar Cup.

* He announced his retirement in May 2019 to focus on coaching. INTERNATIONAL PLAYING CAREER

* Xavi made his first appearance for Spain in a friendly against the Netherlands in November 2000. * He was voted player of the tournament at Euro 2008 as Spain ended a 44-year trophy drought. He sent Fernando Torres through on goal to score the winner against Germany in the final.

* Xavi helped Spain to their maiden World Cup triumph in July 2010 in South Africa. * He was instrumental again as Spain defended their Euro title in 2012, setting up two goals in the final against Italy.

* He retired after Spain were eliminated from the 2014 World Cup in the group stage. MANAGERIAL CAREER

* Xavi took charge of Al Sadd in May 2019 on a two-year contract. * In April 2021, he led Al Sadd to the league title with the team remaining unbeaten.

* He also won the Qatar Cup in 2020 and 2021.

