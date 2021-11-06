Left Menu

Soccer-Flamengo's Michael strikes again to cut gap on leaders Atletico Mineiro

For the second time in three games Michael made the difference, netting his first a minute before half time and then grabbing a second after a slick one-two with Gabriel Barbosa half an hour into the second half. The same player had given Flamengo a 1-0 win over league leaders Atletico Mineiro six days ago.

In-form striker Michael kept Flamengo's Brazilian titles hopes alive on Friday when he scored both goals in the home side's 2-0 win over Atletico Goianiense. For the second time in three games Michael made the difference, netting his first a minute before half time and then grabbing a second after a slick one-two with Gabriel Barbosa half an hour into the second half.

The same player had given Flamengo a 1-0 win over league leaders Atletico Mineiro six days ago. The result means Flamengo move to within nine points of Atletico Mineiro with a game in hand.

Flamengo have 10 more leagues games to play before the season ends.

