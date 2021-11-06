Left Menu

Lakshya enters semifinals of Hylo Open

The Thai shuttler tried to turn the tables but Lakshya was always ahead and comfortably pocketed the first game.Lakhsya also made a good start to the second game, leading 8-5 but Vitidsarn managed to grab a two-point advantage at the interval and kept his nose ahead to make a roaring comeback.The decider was a closely fought battle with the duo fighting tooth and nail.

PTI | Saarbrucken | Updated: 06-11-2021 09:33 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 09:33 IST
Lakshya enters semifinals of Hylo Open

Young Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen dished out a gritty performance to outwit Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in a thrilling three-game contest and progressed to the semifinals of the Hylo Open Super 500 here.

Lakshya, ranked world number 21, prevailed in a seesaw battle to notch up a 21-18 12-21 21-19 win over three-time junior World Champion Vitidsarn on Friday night.

He joined fellow Indian Kidambi Srikanth in the semifinals, who had beaten Hong Kong's NG Ka Long Angus.

Lakshya, a 2019 champion, will face Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in the semifinals.

The 20-year-old, who had claimed five titles in 2019, had a decent outing at the Denmark Open and French Open with second round and quarterfinal finishes respectively.

The shuttler from Almora was forced to pull out of the event last year after his father and coach DK Sen had tested positive for COVID-19.

Lakshya came into the match with a 2-3 head-to-head record and battled for an hour and 18 minutes against Vitidsarn, who is ranked 24th in the world.

The Indian ran up a lead of 8-3 in a jiffy and led 11-8 at the break. The Thai shuttler tried to turn the tables but Lakshya was always ahead and comfortably pocketed the first game.

Lakhsya also made a good start to the second game, leading 8-5 but Vitidsarn managed to grab a two-point advantage at the interval and kept his nose ahead to make a roaring comeback.

The decider was a closely fought battle with the duo fighting tooth and nail. If Lakhsya was up 9-6, Vitidsarn caught up at 11-11 after the break and stayed close till 13-14. The Indian soon grabbed five match points but Vitidsarn made things difficult for Lakshya, reeling off four straight points. Lakshya, however, kept his cool to end on the winning side.

The tournament was earlier called the SaarLorLux Open.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
2
JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exports markets: Co

JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exp...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons; U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: White House says it is still committed to finding COVID's origin; Novavax completes process for WHO emergency use approval of COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: White House says it is still committed to finding COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021