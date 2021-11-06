Bhaker and Foroughi win air pistol mixed team gold in President's Cup

Left Menu

Yashaswini Deswal, the fourth Indian in the fray and who was paired with Slovakian Juraj Tuzinsky, ended 10th among the 12 teams in the competition.International mixed teams were formed by the ISSF randomly in accordance with the draw.In the days other medal event, Chinas Lihao Sheng and Romanias Laura-Georgeta Ilie won the 10m air rifle mixed team competition.The inaugural ISSF Presidents Cup is a rechristened version of the World Cup Finals, where the years top 12 athletes according to world ranking are invited to determine the best individual athletes of the year in their respective Olympic events.

PTI | Wroclaw | Updated: 06-11-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 10:45 IST
Manu Bhaker Image Credit: Twitter (@realmanubhaker)
India's woman pistol ace Manu Bhaker and Iran's reigning Olympic champion Javad Foroughi won the 10m air pistol mixed team gold at the inaugural ISSF President's Cup here.

The Indo-Iranian pair got the better of the French-Russian duo of Mathilde Lamolle and Artem Chernousov 16-8 in the gold medal match on Friday.

Bhaker and Foroughi were placed third in qualification with a combined scored of 582/600 to qualify for the first semi-final where they topped the field of four pairs to make it to the final. Lamolle and Artem came through by winning the second semi-final.

Among the other Indians in the field, Abhishek Verma paired up with Ukranian Olena Kostevych to finish sixth while the pairing of Saurabh Chaudhary and Swiss Heidi Gerber Diethelm also made it among the top eight semi-finalists to finish seventh. Yashaswini Deswal, the fourth Indian in the fray and who was paired with Slovakian Juraj Tuzinsky, ended 10th among the 12 teams in the competition.

International mixed teams were formed by the ISSF randomly in accordance with the draw.

In the day's other medal event, China's Lihao Sheng and Romania's Laura-Georgeta Ilie won the 10m air rifle mixed team competition.

The inaugural ISSF President's Cup is a rechristened version of the World Cup Finals, where the year's top 12 athletes according to world ranking are invited to determine the best individual athletes of the year in their respective Olympic events. Individual winners will be awarded The Golden Target along with prize money. Cash awards will also be awarded to all athletes in the individual competitions.

