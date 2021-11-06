Left Menu

Harmanpreet, Rodrigues star for Renegades in WBBL

PTI | Adelaide | Updated: 06-11-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 12:33 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur Image Credit: Twitter(@WomensCricZone)
  • Australia

India's T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and compatriot Jemimah Rodrigues slammed scintillating half-centuries to power Melbourne Renegades to a 15-run win over Brisbane Heat in Women's Big Bash League here on Saturday.

Kaur was adjudged the player of the match after she smashed a whirlwind 32-ball 65 and then claimed one wicket in an all-round show for the Renegades.

This is the third time she won the award in seven matches.

After Rodrigues hit a 31-ball 52 to set the platform with a 101-run opening partnership with Evelyn Jones (62), Kaur continued the momentum with her six-hitting spree as Melbourne Renegades posted 207 for four, the second-highest total in WBBL history.

Coming into the crease after Rodrigues was trapped in front of wicket by Jess Jonassen and Courtney Webb (7) was dismissed by Grace Harris, Kaur plundered six sixes and four boundaries to take the team across the 200-mark.

She was dismissed in the last ball of the innings, caught by Courtney Suppel off Nicola Hancock's bowling.

After posting their highest total ever, Renegades returned to dismiss Brisbane for 192 in 20 overs.

Medium-pacer Ellie Falconer snapped 4 for 29 before Kaur closed out the match, dismissing Nadine de Klerk in the last ball of the Brisbane innings.

A total of 399 runs were scored during the match, making it the highest aggregate in WBBL history.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

