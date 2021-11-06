Left Menu

HI names 24 players for preparatory camp ahead of junior men's World Cup

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 13:20 IST
HI names 24 players for preparatory camp ahead of junior men's World Cup
Hockey India logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hockey India on Saturday named 24 players in the core probable group for a preparatory camp ahead of the men's junior World Cup scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar from November 24.

The camp will begin from Sunday at the venue for the mega event.

''The players will report to Chief Coach Graham Reid and Coach BJ Kariappa on 7 November for the preparatory camp ahead of the prestigious quadrennial event where 16 teams from across the world will vie for top honours,'' HI said in a release.

The junior players were preparing for the showpiece in the camp which was being held in SAI, Bengaluru in a bio bubble over the past few months. But now with less than three weeks left for the FIH event, ''the Core Probable Group will be vying to get used to the pitch at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium and get acclimatised ahead of the tournament.'' Hosts and defending Champions India are grouped in pool B along with Canada, France and Poland. The other teams in the fray include Belgium, Malaysia, South Africa and Chile in pool A while Netherlands, Spain, Korea and United States have been grouped in pool C.

Germany, Argentina, Pakistan and Egypt form Pool D. Core Probable Group: Pawan, Prashant Kumar Chauhan, Sahil Kumar Nayak, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Shardanand Tiwari, Abhishek Lakra, Manjeet, Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem, Sunil Jojo, Cyril Lugun, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Vishnu Kant Singh, Gurmukh Singh, Ankit Pal, Mareeswaran Sakthivel, Uttam Singh, Maninder Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Sudeep Chirmako, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Boby Singh Dhami, Prabhjot Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exports markets: Co

JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exp...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons; U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021