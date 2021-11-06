Left Menu

Hylo Open: Shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen sail into semi-finals

Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen stormed into the semi-finals of the ongoing Hylo Open in Saarbrucken, Germany on Friday.

ANI | Saarbrucken | Updated: 06-11-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 14:00 IST
Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Germany

Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen stormed into the semi-finals of the ongoing Hylo Open in Saarbrucken, Germany on Friday. Playing at Court 1, Srikanth defeated Hong Kong's NG Ka Long Angus 21-11, 12-21, 21-19 after a hard-fought battle.

Lakshya Sen also qualified into the semi-finals after defeating Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn 21-18, 12-21, 21-19 on Friday. Srikanth will now be facing Malaysia's LEE Zii Jia for the semi-final game on Saturday while Sen will be going against Singapore's Loh Kean Yew on the same day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

