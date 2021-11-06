WTT Contender Lasko: Batra-Kamath storms into finals of Women's Doubles event
Indian pair of Manika Batra and Archana Kamath entered the finals of the women's doubles event of the WTT Contender tournament in Lasko on Saturday.
Indian pair of Manika Batra and Archana Kamath entered the finals of the women's doubles event of the WTT Contender tournament in Lasko on Saturday. Playing at Table 2 of Sports Hall Tri Lilije, the Indians defeated the Chinese duo 3-2 in the semi-final. Manika Batra and Archana Kamath defeated the team of Wang Yidi and Liu Weishan by 11-6, 8-11, 11-6, 5-11, 11-8.
The Indian duo came into the semi-finals after defeating the French pair of Lucie Gauthier and Audrey Zarif 3-2 by 11-6, 8-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-6. Earlier, Batra also stormed into the quarter-finals of women's singles of the WTT Contender tournament in Lasko after defeating Daria Trigolos 3-1 by 11-6, 8-11, 11-4 in the round of 16 match on Friday. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
