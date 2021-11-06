Left Menu

T20WC Scoreboard: Australia vs West Indies

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 06-11-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 17:23 IST
T20WC Scoreboard: Australia vs West Indies
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Scoreboard from the T20 World Cup match between Australia and the West Indies, here on Saturday. West Indies: Chris Gayle b Cummins 15 Evin Lewis c Smith b Zampa 29 Nicholas Pooran c Marsh b Hazlewood 4 Roston Chase b Hazlewood 0 Shimron Hetmyer c Wade b Hazlewood 27 Kieron Pollard c Maxwell b Starc 44 Dwayne Bravo c Warner b Hazlewood 10 Andre Russell not out 18 Jason Holder not out 1 Extras (LB-6, WD-3) 9 Total (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 157 Fall of wickets: 1-30, 2-35, 3-35, 4-70, 5-91, 6-126, 7-143 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 4-0-33-1, Josh Hazlewood 4-0-39-4, Pat Cummins 4-0-37-1, Glenn Maxwell 1-0-6-0, Mitchell Marsh 3-0-16-0, Adam Zampa 4-0-20-1. More PTI AT AT AT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
3
JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exports markets: Co

JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exp...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons; U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021