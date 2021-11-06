T20WC Scoreboard: Australia vs West Indies

Scoreboard from the T20 World Cup match between Australia and the West Indies, here on Saturday. West Indies: Chris Gayle b Cummins 15 Evin Lewis c Smith b Zampa 29 Nicholas Pooran c Marsh b Hazlewood 4 Roston Chase b Hazlewood 0 Shimron Hetmyer c Wade b Hazlewood 27 Kieron Pollard c Maxwell b Starc 44 Dwayne Bravo c Warner b Hazlewood 10 Andre Russell not out 18 Jason Holder not out 1 Extras (LB-6, WD-3) 9 Total (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 157 Fall of wickets: 1-30, 2-35, 3-35, 4-70, 5-91, 6-126, 7-143 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 4-0-33-1, Josh Hazlewood 4-0-39-4, Pat Cummins 4-0-37-1, Glenn Maxwell 1-0-6-0, Mitchell Marsh 3-0-16-0, Adam Zampa 4-0-20-1. More PTI AT AT AT

