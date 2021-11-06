Left Menu

Pollard takes Windies to fighting 157/7 against Australia

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 06-11-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 17:36 IST
Pollard takes Windies to fighting 157/7 against Australia
West Indies cricket Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Skipper Kieron Pollard struck a combative 31-ball 44 to lead West Indies to a fighting 157 for seven against Australia in their concluding T20 World Cup Group 1 clash here on Saturday.

Opting to field in a must-win match, Australia were taken to the cleaners by Windies opener Evin Lewis, who smashed Josh Hazlewood for a hattrick of fours en route to his 26-ball 29.

'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle made a nine-ball 15 in what seemed his last International appearance.

On a batting-friendly wicket that aided true pace and bounce, the struggling defending champions finally got their rhythm back.

Australia got three wickets for five runs but the Windies kept firing with Pollard holding the innings together. Pollard slammed one six an four fours while Shimron Hetmyer (27) and Dwyane Bravo, who made a 12-ball 10 in his final International outing, also made useful contributions.

Finally it was Andre Russell who finished it off with two sixes (18 not out from seven balls) to prop the total as the Windies put on 58 runs in the final five overs.

For the Aussies, Hazlewood was brilliant, returning with 4/39 as he bounced back brilliantly after being hit for 20 in his first over.

Australia would have to wait for the result of South Africa later in the day as the two teams are fighting for the second spot from Group 1.

The match also had some significance for the ousted two-time world champions as a win would ensure a direct qualification to 'Super 12' for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

According to the ICC T20 rankings predictor, if the Windies lose they would drop to number nine and hence would not get a direct qualification.

It was an emotional match for the two legendary West Indians -- Bravo and Gayle.

Bravo's one final innings in International cricket was over when he departed after getting caught at long-on.

Bravo was hugged by Pollard on his way out as Russell and others too gave him a standing ovation, while Gayle also gave him an emotional hug in the dugout.

It also seemed a final match for Gayle.

It's not official yet, but the Windies great was seen waving at the camera and raised his bat after crossing the rope as he was also seen distributing his cricketing gears to the fans in the stands.

Fresh from his career-best performance of 5/19, leg-spinner Adam Zampa dismissed the well-set Lewis in the 10th over with a googly when the left-hander hit a skier only to be taken by Steve Smith at long-with a superb catch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
3
JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exports markets: Co

JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exp...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons; U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021