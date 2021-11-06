Gujarat trounce MP by 50 runs, Assam beat Bihar by 3 wkts in Group D

Priyank Panchal slammed a 57-ball 79 as Gujarat notched up a dominating 50-run win over Madhya Pradesh in their Elite Group D match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, here on Saturday.

Thanks to the innings of opener Panchal and Het Patel (41 off 31 not out), Gujarat posted 162 for 3 and then returned to dismiss MP for 112 in 18.3 overs to top their group.

It was a clinical bowling performance from Gujarat, who complimented the batters, as all the five bowlers entered their names in the wicket-taker list with left-arm seamer Arzan Nagwaswalla scalping three wickets.

Venkatesh Iyer top-scored with a 24-ball 31 but the MP innings never got going with wickets tumbling regularly. Shubham Sharma (25), Rajat Patidar (11), and Parth Sahani (11) got starts but couldn't capitalize.

MP were also let down by their bowlers with pacer Avesh Khan going for 43 without any wicket in his four overs. Mihir Hirwani (1/16) and skipper Parth Sahani (1/21) had decent figures.

In another match, skipper Riyan Parag slammed a scintillating 33-ball 58 to power Assam to a comfortable three-wicket win over Bihar.

Parag, who plays for IPL team Rajasthan Royals, smashed four sixes and as many fours to help Assam chased down a target of 136 with 7 balls to spare to record their second successive win in the group and take the second spot in the points table.

Amlanjyoti Paresh Das also contributed with an unbeaten 30-ball 22.

Earlier, Rajjakuddin snapped three wickets, while Mukhtar Hussain scalped two as Assam restricted Bihar to 135 for 8 in 20 overs.

Railways too dished out an all-around show to eke out a six-run win over Kerala in another match.

Brief Scores: Gujarat: 162 for 3 in 20 overs (P Panchal 79; M Hirwani 1/16) beat MP: 112 all out in 18.3 overs (V Iyer 31; Nagwaswalla 3/25) Bihar: 135 for 8 in 20 overs (Babul Kumar 82; Rajjakuddin 3/24) lose to Assam: 136 for 7 in 18.5 overs (R Parag 58; Abhijeet Saket 2/25).

