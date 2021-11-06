Left Menu

Delhi beat UP by 9 wickets for second straight win

PTI | Rohtak | Updated: 06-11-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 18:21 IST
Delhi beat UP by 9 wickets for second straight win
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi produced an all-around clinical show to thrash Uttar Pradesh by nine wickets and notch up their second consecutive win in a Group E match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament here on Saturday.

Invited to bat, Uttar Pradesh could only score a meagre 108 for 8 in their 20 overs with the Delhi pace quartet, led by Deepak Punia (3/15), tormenting them throughout their innings.

Simarjeet Singh and Pradeep Sangwan took two wickets apiece while Navdeep Saini got one.

For Uttar Pradesh, Madhav Kaushik top-scored with a 37-ball 30 while his fellow opener Abhishek Goswami contributed 21.

Delhi then chased down the target of 109 with 40 balls to spare with opener Anuj Rawat scoring a 32-ball 50. The other opener Dhruv Shorey and one-down Nitish Rana remained not out on 38 and 14 respectively as Delhi reached 109 for 1 in 13.2 overs.

On Friday, Delhi had beaten Chandigarh by seven wickets.

In another Group E match at Sultanpur, Manan Vohra's unbeaten century (106 not out off 64 balls) went in vain as Hyderabad -- who rode on half-centuries from Hanuma Vihari (57) and Tilak Verma (61 not out) -- beat Chandigarh by eight wickets.

In the last Group E match of the day, also at Sultanpur, Saurashtra beat Uttarakhand by two runs.

Brief Scores: Uttar Pradesh 108 for 8 in 20 overs (Madhav Kaushik 30; Deepak Punia 3/15) lost to Delhi 109 for 1 in 13.2 overs (Anuj Rawat 50) by 9 wickets.

Chandigarh: 162 for 5 in 20 overs (Manan Vohra 106 not out; Ravi Teja 2/19) lost to Hyderabad (Hanuma Vihari 57, Tilak Verma 61 not out; Arpit Pannu 1/17) by eight wickets.

Saurashtra: 146 for 3 in 20 overs (Sheldon Jackson 62 not out, Sheldon Jackson 47; Agrim Tiwari 2/32) beat Uttarakhand 144 for 5 in 20 overs (Robin Bist 45 not out; Jaydev Unadkat 2/21) by 2 runs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exports markets: Co

JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exp...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021