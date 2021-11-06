Australia stay in semifinal hunt with 8-wicket win over West Indies

Australia kept their semifinal hopes alive by recording a facile eight-wicket win over the West Indies in a Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup here on Saturday.

Already out of semifinals race, defending champions West Indies were propelled to 157 for seven by skipper Kieron Pollard, who smashed 44 runs off 31 balls.

Useful contributions from Evin Lewis (29), Shimron Hetmyer (27) and Andre Russell (18 not out off 7) also helped the Caribbean side in posting a decent total.

Pacer Josh Hazlewood took four wickets for 39 runs, his second best figures in T20Is. Australia opener David Warner hit an unbeaten 89 off 56 balls while Mitchell Marsh scored 53 as they overhauled the target in 16.2 overs.

Brief Scores: West Indies: 157 for 7 in 20 overs (Kieron Pollard 44, Evin Lewis 29, Shimron Hetmyer 27; Josh Hazlewood 4/39). Australia: 161 for 2 in 16.2 overs (David Warner 89 not out, Mitchell Marsh 53; Akeal Hosein 1/29).

